Dune: Awakening Unveils 'Combined Arms' System for Dynamic Combat in Survival MMO

In a groundbreaking announcement, Funcom has revealed details about the upcoming Dune: Awakening, an open-world survival MMO set in the treacherous deserts of Arrakis. Creative director Joel Bylos highlighted the innovative 'combined arms' combat system, merging melee, ranged, and vehicle combat with unique abilities from the Dune universe.

Revolutionizing Combat in Dune: Awakening

During the first Dune: Awakening Direct video, Joel Bylos shared insights into the third-person combat system, emphasizing the freedom players will have in crafting their combat style. By incorporating elements from the Denis Villeneuve movies, players can engage in hand-to-hand battles, utilize vehicles for combat, and employ special abilities learned from the universe's Great Schools. This 'combined arms' approach allows for dynamic and sandbox-style combat, offering players a variety of weapons and the opportunity to craft their unique arsenal through an intricate crafting system.

Character Customization and Lore-Consistent Sci-Fi Weaponry

Bylos also touched upon character customization, allowing players to mix and match abilities from different schools to create a personalized combat style. This flexibility ensures that players are not locked into a specific class but can evolve their character based on their playstyle and preferences. Additionally, the game is set to include iconic sci-fi weaponry from the Dune lore, such as lasguns and shields, carefully balanced to prevent lore-breaking scenarios like accidental nuclear explosions.

Exploring the Deep Desert: PvP Challenges and Rewards

The late game of Dune: Awakening will challenge players to venture into the deep desert, a player-vs-player area that changes weekly due to massive storms. This dynamic environment uncovers new buildings, ruins, and resources while burying old ones, creating a race for precious items, schematics, and the all-important spice. Players must navigate this ever-changing landscape, competing against others for dominance and survival on the harsh planet of Arrakis.

With no set release date yet, Dune: Awakening is slated for launch on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. Fans of the Dune universe and survival MMOs alike are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to sign up for the closed beta, hoping to delve into the immersive and challenging world of Arrakis. As development continues, the game promises to offer a unique blend of survival, strategy, and combat, set against the backdrop of one of science fiction's most iconic settings.