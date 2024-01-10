Dumfries Community Invited to Name Revitalized Town Centre Building

At the heart of Dumfries, an old town centre building is undergoing a metamorphosis. The erstwhile Baker's Oven on High Street is in the midst of a multi-million-pound renovation, driven by the Midsteeple Quarter project. This project, born from community ambition and hope for a renaissance of the High Street, is expected to be completed by summer. As part of this transformation, the public has been invited to christen the building with a new name, marking a fresh chapter in the town's history.

Community-led Revitalization

The Midsteeple Quarter project is a community-led initiative that aims to breathe new life into the town centre. The Baker's Oven, once a bustling hub in Dumfries, fell into disuse and became a symbol of the town's declining vitality. The project, however, is turning the tide, transforming the building into new flats and enterprise spaces. It's not just about physical refurbishment, it represents the rebirth of High Street, propelled by the collective aspiration and backing of the community.

The Naming Process

An online voting platform has been established, enabling individuals to participate in the naming process. The public can choose between three proposed names: The Standard, The Rise, and Gaitherin' Place. There's also the option for people to suggest their own names, ensuring everyone has a say in this historical moment. The voting period extends until January 31, after which the board of Midsteeple Quarter will make the final decision. The new name will be announced at a celebration event on February 22, marking a pivotal moment in the town's narrative.

A Model for Other Towns

While the Midsteeple Quarter project is intrinsically tied to Dumfries, its impact extends beyond the town's borders. It's garnering attention throughout Scotland as a successful model of community-led revitalization. Other towns, facing similar issues with declining central areas, could potentially replicate this initiative. The project serves as a beacon of hope, demonstrating that community-driven efforts can indeed bring about tangible and impactful change.