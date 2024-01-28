Ducky Bhai: YouTuber Not Politician, Denies Rumors Amidst Death Threats

Renowned Pakistani YouTuber, Saad ur Rehman, better known as Ducky Bhai, recently found himself amidst a whirlwind of political rumors. The speculation sparked off when he was spotted at a political rally of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement - Pakistan (MQM-P). The flame of conjecture was fanned further when images of Ducky alongside Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori started making rounds on social media.

Addressing the Rumors

Responding to the growing speculation, Ducky took to his social media platforms to clear the air. He categorically denied any political affiliations and refuted the rumors of his possible foray into politics. Ducky affirmed his unwavering commitment to his YouTube career, stating that he has no intention of joining any political party, now or in the future. He reiterated his plan to continue his digital journey for at least the next decade.

Fallout of Misinformation

In the wake of these rumors, Ducky Bhai and his family found themselves at the receiving end of death threats. He blamed the unverified reports and misinformation spread by certain social media handles for the threats. An outraged Ducky criticized these platforms for not verifying the facts before publishing such potentially damaging information. His experience underscores the grim reality of the digital age where misinformation can spread like wildfire, causing unforeseen consequences.

The Age of Digital Misinformation

Ducky Bhai's situation is a stark reminder of the pervasive issue of misinformation in today's digital age. It emphasizes the critical need for vigilance and fact-checking in the consumption of online content. It also brings to light the potential harm and threats that can arise from such unverified reports and the urgent necessity to tackle this issue head-on.