Dubai's RTA Unveils Upgraded Deira Old Souq Marine Transport Station, Boosting Capacity and Sustainability

In a significant leap towards enhancing urban mobility and sustainability, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai is proud to announce the opening of the upgraded Deira Old Souq Marine Transport Station. This pivotal project not only increases the station's capacity by 15% but also marks a 27% climb in revenue, showcasing the RTA's commitment to fostering an eco-friendly and efficient transport system.

Advertisment

Sailing Towards a Greener Horizon

The upgraded Deira Old Souq Marine Transport Station, strategically located at the heart of Dubai's bustling Old Baladiya Road and Gold Souq areas, is more than just a transit point for commuters. It stands as a testament to Dubai's dedication to preserving its rich cultural heritage while steering its marine transport sector towards sustainability. The station's significant enhancements, which include expanded waiting areas and the addition of retail outlets, have not only improved the user experience but have also been recognized with a prestigious silver category Green Building Certification.

"This project aligns perfectly with our master plan for 2020-2023, aiming to accommodate the city's dynamic growth across various sectors," said Ahmed Hashim Bahrozyan, CEO of the Public Transport Agency at RTA. "By increasing capacity and enhancing the overall commuter experience, we're not only catering to the city's growing population but also boosting tourist transport," he added.

Advertisment

Revitalizing Marine Transport with Cultural and Technological Upgrades

The RTA's initiative extends beyond the Deira Old Souq to include the upgrade of two traditional abra stations along the iconic Dubai Creek. These upgrades are part of a comprehensive effort to improve safety, security, and the aesthetic appeal of marine transport services. The use of sustainable materials in upgrading lighting and marina infrastructure highlights the RTA's pledge to environmental stewardship.

The enhancements at the Deira Old Souq Marine Transport Station and the ongoing upgrades along Dubai Creek are poised to redefine marine transport in Dubai. With over 17 million passengers annually relying on this mode of transportation, these projects are crucial in ensuring that Dubai's marine transport system remains a cornerstone of the city's urban mobility framework.

Advertisment

Charting the Course for Future Developments

As Dubai continues to grow, the RTA's efforts in upgrading its marine transport facilities signal a clear direction towards integrating urban development with touristic and cultural enhancements. The successful completion of the Deira Old Souq Marine Transport Station upgrade is a significant milestone in this journey. Furthermore, with the anticipation of urban and touristic amenities along the Dubai Water Canal, the future of marine transport in Dubai looks promising.

The RTA's commitment to enhancing the marine transport experience goes hand in hand with its vision for a sustainable and accessible urban mobility landscape. By investing in infrastructure that supports both the city's heritage and its future growth, the RTA is setting a benchmark for cities worldwide. As Dubai sails towards a greener and more connected future, the upgraded marine transport stations stand as beacons of progress, sustainability, and cultural preservation.