Every Ramadan, Lt. Col. Abdullah Tarish Al Amimi, a dedicated Dubai Police officer for over 25 years, takes on a unique role that distances him from his family but brings him closer to the heart of the community. Major Al Amimi, who has been unable to break his fast at home for seven years, is the custodian of a time-honored tradition, announcing iftar by firing a cannon, a duty that he fulfills with pride and joy.

Advertisment

Preserving Tradition, Fostering Unity

The tradition of firing a cannon to announce iftar during Ramadan in Dubai dates back to the 1960s, a time before speaker systems in mosques became commonplace. Major Al Amimi, along with the Dubai Police, has been instrumental in not only preserving this tradition but also modernizing it to maintain its relevance in today's society. His dedication to this initiative reflects his commitment to preserving cultural traditions and fostering a sense of unity among the UAE's diverse population, which is home to over 200 nationalities.

A Symbol of Joy and Togetherness

Advertisment

Major Al Amimi's role extends beyond the mere act of firing the cannon; he has become a symbol of joy and togetherness for both the local community and visitors. He shares these precious moments with hundreds of families who come daily with their children to witness the event. The happiness and satisfaction expressed by the public, both in person and through media, underscore the strategic direction set by the leadership and Major Al Amimi's passion for the initiative. His interactions with the youth, who have grown over the years, highlight the deep connections he has formed with the community.

Innovation at the Heart of Tradition

Recognizing the importance of innovation, Major Al Amimi and the Dubai Police have taken steps to modernize the tradition of the Ramadan cannon, ensuring it remains a cherished moment for many, regardless of their background. This effort has made the tradition a focal point of communal harmony and engagement, bridging the gap between the past and the present. Major Al Amimi's dedication is a testament to the UAE's commitment to preserving its cultural heritage while embracing the diverse fabric of its society.