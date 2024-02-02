DSWD Supports Proposal to Phase Out Senior Citizens' Purchase Booklet

In a progressive move towards digitalization, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in the Philippines has voiced its backing for the proposal to eliminate the senior citizen's purchase booklet, a current requirement for claiming discounts. The proposal was put forward by Representatives Erwin Tulfo and Stella Quimbo, highlighting the difficulties experienced by senior citizens with the booklet.

Push for Abolition of the Purchase Booklet

The DSWD's support comes in response to numerous complaints from elderly citizens, who find the booklet inconvenient and often forget to carry it during purchases. The booklet's use also poses issues due to mobility constraints faced by the elderly. The DSWD had received 24 complaints in 2022 and 2023 regarding the availment of senior citizen discounts using the booklet. The National Commission of Senior Citizens (NCSC) has echoed the DSWD's stance, labeling the purchase booklet as a 'useless and additional burden' for the elderly.

Transition towards Digital Systems

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian has directed the Program Management Bureau (PMB) to assess the feasibility of removing the booklet and transitioning to a more efficient process. The PMB has recommended the adoption of digitized records for senior citizens, suggesting a centralized database to replace the booklet system. This move aims to prevent overbuying and misuse of discount benefits.

Policy Review and Legislative Actions

The DSWD has also advocated for a policy review to integrate the PhilSys ID system, a key initiative in enhancing government services for senior citizens. Relevant legislation such as the Expanded Senior Citizens Act of 2010 and the Department of Health's Administrative Orders related to the purchase slip booklet are also being considered in this transition. In September 2023, Representative Mark Go had similarly called for the discontinuation of the booklet's use when purchasing medicines.