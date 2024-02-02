DSWD Asserts No Fund Misuse in Constitutional Amendment Initiative

In a decisive move to dispel rising speculations, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in the Philippines has publicly asserted that its coffers remained untouched in the people's initiative aiming to modify the 1987 Constitution. The pronouncement, made by DSWD Assistant Secretary and agency spokesperson, Romel Lopez, underscores the department's commitment to maintain its integrity amidst brewing controversies.

DSWD Funds Remain Uncompromised

Assistant Secretary Lopez firmly declared that the DSWD has neither permitted nor will it allow any of its funds or resources to be entangled in the constitutional amendment initiative. The statement comes as a clear response to suspicions and accusations surrounding the department's possible involvement in the initiative.

No DSWD Personnel Implicated

Reiterating the department's steadfast position, Lopez further divulged that subsequent to two Senate hearings probing into the people's initiative, particularly the signature drive and associated scam allegations, no DSWD personnel were implicated. This revelation serves as a testament to the department's commitment to ethical practice and its endeavors to uphold transparency in its operations.

Refuting Misuse of AICS Program

The DSWD also took a stand against claims accusing its Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program of being manipulated as a bait for securing signatures for the constitutional amendment initiative. The department categorically denied these allegations, reiterating its dedication to serving the Filipino people and ensuring their welfare is never compromised for political maneuvering.

In summary, amidst the tumultuous political landscape, the DSWD's staunch stance and decisive actions are a beacon of integrity. As the department continues to navigate these challenges, its commitment to transparency, ethical practice, and the well-being of the Filipino people remains unwavering.