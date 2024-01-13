Drusillas Zoo Welcomes Ahsoka: A Beacon of Hope for Endangered Macaques

Drusillas Zoo Park, nestled near Alfriston, has carved a pivotal stride in the realm of wildlife conservation by welcoming a new member to its troop, Ahsoka, a seven-year-old Sulawesi crested black macaque. This addition is part of an international breeding program aimed at preserving the critically endangered species, currently teetering on the brink of extinction, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Ahsoka’s New Home

Ahsoka’s journey from Chester Zoo to Drusillas Zoo Park is more than a change of habitat. It’s a beacon of hope in the somber narrative of the macaque species, which has seen a staggering 80% decline over the last 40 years. The threats shadowing their survival, namely over-hunting for meat and rampant deforestation, make efforts like these instrumental for the species’ survival. Ahsoka now joins the zoo’s existing pair of macaques, the male Moteck and the female Lintang.

Anticipating New Beginnings

The arrival of Ahsoka is not merely about expanding the troop but also stimulating Moteck’s mating instincts with Lintang. The zoo is hopeful that this new dynamic will bolster the chances of breeding, a prospect that could significantly aid in boosting the macaque population.

Ensuring Smooth Integration

Despite the excitement surrounding Ahsoka’s arrival, the zoo staff remain mindful of the challenges that come with introducing new members into the macaque’s strictly hierarchical social structure. As such, animal manager Mark Kenward and his team are vigilantly overseeing the interactions, ensuring that Ahsoka’s integration into the troop is as seamless as possible. Described as gentle, Ahsoka is already showing positive signs, displaying friendly communication with her new companions.

Business manager Sue Woodgate echoed the team’s sentiments, expressing elation over Ahsoka’s arrival and a fervent hope for a new baby macaque. This event underlines not just the zoo’s commitment to conservation, but also the global effort required to protect and preserve our world’s endangered species.