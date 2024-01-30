DroneShield's Team Crosses 100-Member Milestone: A Landmark Achievement

DroneShield, a leading name in counter-drone detection and defeat technologies, has announced a landmark achievement in its growth trajectory. The company has crossed the significant milestone of having over 100 team members, a figure that has doubled over the last 12 months. This expansion is spread across its Sydney and Virginia facilities, signifying a global leap in the company's operations.

Diverse Team Fuels Growth

The team at DroneShield is a diverse blend of talent, including hardware, software, and production engineers, sales representatives, designers, field support crews, and corporate support staff. This assorted mix of expertise is seen as the backbone for the company's ambitious growth plans. The company continues to selectively recruit in its Australian and US offices, ensuring a robust and ever-evolving team.

CEO's Vision for the Future

Oleg Vornik, DroneShield's CEO, expressed his excitement about this achievement, emphasizing the team's passion and commitment to scaling the business. He highlighted the company's aim to maintain momentum and strengthen its industry position. The focus remains on the continuous development of advanced counter-drone technologies, a niche that DroneShield has carved for itself since its inception in 2014.

Aligned with Growth Strategies

The expansion of the team is seen not only as a significant step in DroneShield's evolution but also aligns perfectly with its goal to execute growth strategies effectively. Backed by a strong team that encompasses various areas of expertise, DroneShield is all set to scale new heights and redefine the counter-drone technology landscape.