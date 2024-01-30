Drone Volt Surges with 74% Sales Increase in FY23, Eyes Strong Growth in FY24

Drone Volt, a leading name in drone technology, has reported a substantial 74% surge in sales for the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23), raising the bar to 23.9 million euros. This notable leap stands impressively above the revised estimate of 23 million euros. Despite the rosy revenue figures, the gross margin for the same fiscal year saw a modest rise of 17%, moving from 2.9 million euros to 3.4 million euros. This figure fell short of the anticipated 3.9 million euros.

Drone Volt's Financial Trajectory

However, Drone Volt remains optimistic, forecasting a robust growth in revenue for the first quarter of FY24 and an overall enhancement in gross margin for the full year. In a strategic financial move, the company accomplished a capital raise of 2.5 million euros at a discounted share price, which resulted in a dilution of 14% for non-participating shareholders.

Major Revenue Sources for Drone Volt

The lion's share of the company's revenue is credited to a major distribution contract worth 16 million euros. Despite grappling with supply chain issues, 80% of this contract was fulfilled. Additional distribution contracts also demonstrated robust performance, with 53 drones sold. The company's other revenue segments, including the Drone Volt Factory, Services, and Academy, witnessed a 20% growth, significantly propelled by the new Drone Volt Expert service.

Future Projections

The gross margin saw marked improvement in the second half of the fiscal year, reaching 14% compared to 11% in the first half. Looking ahead, Drone Volt expects to complete the remaining portion of the 20 million euro contract in the first half of FY24. The company anticipates double-digit growth, particularly driven by the high-margin Drone Volt Expert service. A significant development to watch is the potential impact of the new Drone Volt Kobra drone, which could substantially amplify revenues and margins from the second half of FY24. The recent capital raise aims to bolster the recruitment of new telepilots and enhance production capacity for the upcoming Linedrones and Kobra drones.