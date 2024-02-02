Drogheda United Signs Zishim Bawa, Adding Depth to Attacking Options

Drogheda United has added a new feather to its cap with the signing of 21-year-old attacker Zishim Bawa from Swedish club Bodens BK. Born in Dublin and endowed with dual Nigerian and Irish citizenship, Bawa has marked his tenure in Sweden with 32 goals in 106 appearances over three years. His signing is a strategic move by Drogheda United, following the earlier acquisition of defender Dave Webster from Bray Wanderers.

Bawa's Enthusiasm for Drogheda United

Having played football in the United States during high school and in Sweden, Bawa brings a global perspective to Drogheda United. His decision to join Drogheda United was strongly influenced by the club's future project, which he openly expressed enthusiasm about.

Manager's Take on Bawa's Signing

Drogheda's manager, Kevin Doherty, has commended Bawa's abilities, particularly his speed and versatility in forward positions. Doherty anticipates that Bawa will be a crowd-puller this season, providing excitement for the fans. He also noted that Bawa has been with the team since the beginning of pre-season, allowing ample time for assessment.

Adding Depth to Drogheda's Attack

The addition of Bawa to Drogheda United is expected to add depth and competition to the team's attacking options. His signing is a testament to the club's commitment to enhancing its squad and making a significant impact in the upcoming season.