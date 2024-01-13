Driving Instructor Arrested on Multiple Counts of Sexual Assault

On a grim day in Southern California, a driving school instructor, Richard Joseph Banks, was arrested on multiple counts of sexual assault and molestation of his students, all teenage girls. The 50-year-old instructor, affiliated with the American Driving School in El Cajon, is also accused of secretly recording these young victims during their driving lessons. The alleged crimes occurred from April to November of the previous year, with the majority of the victims aged between 15 and 17.

32 Felony Charges

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department confirmed that Banks currently faces 32 felony charges. These include sexual battery, child abuse and molestation, possession and production of child pornography, and the installation and use of a surreptitious recording device. Following his arrest, Banks was incarcerated without bond, awaiting his arraignment.

Violation of Trust

The driving school, shocked by the allegations, immediately suspended Banks. David Tackett, the owner of the American Driving School, expressed his dismay at the situation, stating that Banks’s actions were a gross violation of the company’s trust and policies. The incidents reportedly took place not only in northern San Diego County but also within the jurisdiction of the San Diego police.

Investigation Underway

The San Diego Police Department is spearheading the investigation into these alleged crimes. In their pursuit of justice, they are urging anyone with information related to the case to come forward. As the community grapples with the shock and betrayal, the spotlight is now on the legal system, hoping for a swift and just resolution.