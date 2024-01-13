en English
BNN Newsroom

Driving Instructor Arrested on Multiple Counts of Sexual Assault

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:12 am EST
On a grim day in Southern California, a driving school instructor, Richard Joseph Banks, was arrested on multiple counts of sexual assault and molestation of his students, all teenage girls. The 50-year-old instructor, affiliated with the American Driving School in El Cajon, is also accused of secretly recording these young victims during their driving lessons. The alleged crimes occurred from April to November of the previous year, with the majority of the victims aged between 15 and 17.

32 Felony Charges

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department confirmed that Banks currently faces 32 felony charges. These include sexual battery, child abuse and molestation, possession and production of child pornography, and the installation and use of a surreptitious recording device. Following his arrest, Banks was incarcerated without bond, awaiting his arraignment.

Violation of Trust

The driving school, shocked by the allegations, immediately suspended Banks. David Tackett, the owner of the American Driving School, expressed his dismay at the situation, stating that Banks’s actions were a gross violation of the company’s trust and policies. The incidents reportedly took place not only in northern San Diego County but also within the jurisdiction of the San Diego police.

Investigation Underway

The San Diego Police Department is spearheading the investigation into these alleged crimes. In their pursuit of justice, they are urging anyone with information related to the case to come forward. As the community grapples with the shock and betrayal, the spotlight is now on the legal system, hoping for a swift and just resolution.

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

