Dress For Success: Empowering Women and Non-Binary Job Seekers in Orillia and Barrie

Dress For Success, a charitable organization based in Orillia and Barrie, is making significant strides in empowering women and non-binary individuals to overcome employment barriers. Their primary mission is to provide professional attire for job interviews, new employment and supportive programs. The impact of this organization resonates deeply within the community, having assisted 500 people in their employment journey in the previous year.

Empowerment Through Dress

The cornerstone of Dress For Success's service is suit fittings. They provide up to five outfits free of charge, allowing their clients to present themselves professionally and confidently. The organization understands the pivotal role that appearance can play in job interviews, and their dedicated team of volunteers takes great care in helping clients select suitable attire.

Nurturing Skills and Confidence

Beyond providing professional attire, Dress For Success also runs a nine-week program known as the Breakfast Club. The program is designed to equip participants with essential skills and build their confidence. It includes preparation for job interviews, complete with mock interviews, giving clients a taste of real-world job interviews and an opportunity to refine their skills.

Sustained Support and Community Impact

Successful job seekers are not left to fend for themselves after landing a job. They are welcomed into the Professional Women's Group, where they receive ongoing support and professional development. The organization also operates Sean's Community Closet, a tribute to the late Sean Reid, which offers clothing to anyone in need, no requirements. The breadth of their work and the depth of their impact is a testament to the organization's commitment to their cause. The organization's operations largely rely on community donations of clothing and the efforts of their volunteers.

Those interested in supporting the work of Dress For Success can volunteer or donate clothing through the Dress For Success Orillia and Barrie website. Every contribution, no matter how small, helps to empower job seekers and make a difference in their lives.