BNN Newsroom

Dr. Victor Olisa: A Pioneering Force in British Policing

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:25 pm EST
Dr. Victor Olisa: A Pioneering Force in British Policing

In the wake of Black History Month 2022, Dr. Victor Olisa, a pioneering figure in British policing, reflects on his 35-year career. As the first black officer at Surrey Police, Dr. Olisa navigated uncharted waters, later transferring to the City of London Police and eventually joining the Metropolitan Police (Met). His focus throughout his tenure has been on fostering community relationships and championing diversity within the police force.

Nurturing Diversity and Inclusion

One of Victor’s key initiatives targeted Black and Asian candidates, who often find themselves disadvantaged due to a lack of personal connections within the police force. As part of this initiative, Victor provided coaching to these candidates, aiming to improve their prospects during recruitment processes. His commitment to diversity also shone through in his role as vice-chair for the Met Police football club. Now a community club, it opens avenues for young people, particularly young black men, to interact positively with the police.

Challenges of a Black Officer in the 1980s

Reflecting on his early career, Victor recalls the dual challenges of being a black officer and a university graduate in the 1980s. Racism from both the public and colleagues was a commonplace occurrence, coupled with an undercurrent of curiosity about his educational background. Despite these adversities, Victor remained steadfast in his resolve to serve.

Leadership Roles in Community Engagement and Diversity

Victor’s dedication to community engagement and diversity did not wane with time. He held roles as borough commander for Bexley and Haringey and led the Diversity Directorate. His tenure in Haringey, in the wake of the 2011 riots, was particularly noteworthy. Here, he took charge of rebuilding trust and confidence between the police and the community, a task that required both resilience and empathy.

BNN Newsroom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

