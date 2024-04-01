Dr. Tinuade Sanda Triumphs: Two Years of Transformative Leadership at Eko DisCo

Marking two years at the helm of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), Dr. Tinuade Sanda has not only weathered internal challenges but has also spearheaded unprecedented achievements in the company's history. Under her stewardship, EKEDC has seen remarkable improvements in operational efficiency, financial health, and customer satisfaction, a testament to her innovative leadership and strategic vision. Dr. Sanda's tenure is characterized by a series of reforms and achievements that have significantly bolstered the company's position in Nigeria's power sector.

Record-Breaking Achievements

Since taking office, Dr. Sanda has orchestrated a complete turnaround in EKEDC's performance. Her leadership saw the company reach its highest levels of power distribution and collection, with a staggering total collection hitting N14.9 billion as of March 28, 2024. January alone witnessed a peak collection of N17.1 billion, highlighting the effectiveness of the strategies implemented under her guidance. Additionally, EKEDC achieved its lowest Aggregate Technical, Commercial, and Collection (ATC&C) losses, reducing them to just 4%, far surpassing the ambitious target of 11.85% set at the beginning of her tenure. These financial milestones are coupled with operational successes, including the distribution of over 50,000 meters through its Mobile MAP Initiative and the acquisition of 150 new transformers, which have significantly improved service delivery and customer satisfaction.

Innovative Leadership and Resilience

Dr. Sanda's leadership philosophy is marked by resilience, innovation, and a commitment to excellence. Drawing inspiration from figures like Michelle Obama, she has successfully navigated the company through various challenges, including a high-profile ghost employee fraud that threatened to undermine her leadership. Despite these obstacles, she has remained steadfast, focusing on team remuneration reforms, enhancing customer engagement strategies, and bolstering EKEDC's corporate social responsibility efforts. Her approach has not only stabilized the company but has also fostered a culture of integrity, accountability, and continuous improvement.

Looking Forward: The Future Under Dr. Sanda's Leadership

As EKEDC celebrates two years of Dr. Sanda's transformative leadership, the focus shifts to the future and the continued journey of growth and innovation. Her tenure has set a new standard for leadership within the power sector, demonstrating the profound impact of visionary leadership on organizational success. With Dr. Sanda at the helm, EKEDC is poised for further achievements and is well-equipped to tackle the challenges of Nigeria's evolving energy landscape. Her story serves as an inspiring reminder of the power of resilient leadership and the potential for positive change in even the most challenging circumstances.

Reflecting on Dr. Sanda's achievements and the path ahead, it is clear that her tenure at EKEDC marks a significant milestone in the company's history. Through her innovative leadership and strategic initiatives, she has transformed EKEDC into a benchmark for operational excellence and customer service in the power sector. As EKEDC continues to thrive under her guidance, Dr. Sanda's legacy of resilience, innovation, and commitment to excellence will undoubtedly inspire future generations of leaders in Nigeria and beyond.