Dr. S. Vasoo, the 'Poor Man's MP', Receives Outstanding Lifetime Volunteer Award in Singapore

In a recent ceremony at Marina Bay Sands, Dr. S. Vasoo, an 82-year-old former Member of Parliament (MP) in Singapore, was honored with the Outstanding Lifetime Volunteer Award by the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF). The award acknowledges the remarkable contributions that Dr. Vasoo has made to the social service sector over the past five decades. His efforts, most notably the establishment of a pioneering social service center in Ang Mo Kio in 1976, have been instrumental in shaping the landscape of social services in Singapore.

Dr. Vasoo: The 'Poor Man's MP'

Known for his advocacy for lower-income communities during his 16-year tenure as an MP, Dr. Vasoo has been fondly referred to as the "poor man's MP". His passion for volunteer work and his belief in the potential of more Singaporeans to get involved in community service have been unwavering. The social service center he helped establish has since evolved into an extensive network of Family Service Centres across the island nation, providing crucial support to families in need.

Volunteerism in Singapore: Shifting Towards Sustained Impact

Speaking at the MSF Volunteer and Partner Awards, Minister for Social and Family Development, Masagos Zulkifli, underscored the shift in volunteerism towards sustained impact and meaningful engagement with the government and social service agencies. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, which saw a drop in volunteerism rates from 29% in 2018 to 22% in 2021 according to the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre, the commitment to inspire and support more Singaporeans in volunteer work remains.

2024: The Year of Celebrating Volunteers

In a move to acknowledge and celebrate the contributions of volunteers, the Minister announced 2024 as the Year of Celebrating Volunteers. This aim aligns with the ongoing efforts to build a strong and caring society in Singapore, and the importance of recognizing the dedication of partners and volunteers in this endeavor. The award ceremony saw the presentation of 298 awards in recognition of such dedication and commitment.