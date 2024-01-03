Dr. Rashmi Singh Calls for Stronger Enforcement and Compliance in Jammu and Kashmir Tax Department

In a recent departmental review meeting, Dr. Rashmi Singh, the Commissioner of State Taxes, underscored the necessity of robust action against tax evasion and adherence to tax law in Jammu and Kashmir. The meeting was conducted with State Tax Officers of Jammu Division, where Dr. Singh expressed her admiration for the department’s triumph in wrapping up audit cases and urged officers to prioritize revenue recovery.

Strengthening Enforcement and Ensuring Compliance

Dr. Singh called upon the enforcement wings to bolster their field actions, particularly in the more remote areas, to forestall undervaluation and guarantee compliance in work contracts. The focus was primarily on the construction sector and infrastructural projects. She emphasized the need for concerted efforts with other departments to withhold payments from non-compliant dealers and elucidated the importance of publicizing government circulars that regulate payment releases by Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs).

Technological Advancements for Tax Monitoring

In an attempt to modernize tax monitoring, the department is launching various IT initiatives, including the installation of RFID readers to monitor tax evaders. Dr. Singh encouraged tax officers to support honest taxpayers while simultaneously tracking down tax evaders strategically, employing business intelligence to meet revenue targets.

Updates from the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN)

Meanwhile, the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) has issued some key advisories. These include adding Karnataka Bank and RBL Bank to the list of banks for seamless GST payments and introducing a forward charge option for newly registered Goods Transport Agencies (GTAs). In addition, GSTN has extended the deadline for reporting opening balances related to Input Tax Credit (ITC) reversal until January 31, 2024.

Reporting on the completion of audits and identification of unrealized revenue for the financial year 2017-18, Additional Commissioner Namrita Dogra highlighted the department’s ongoing efforts to enhance revenue recovery.