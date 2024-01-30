Dr. Dakuku Peterside Named Chairman of New Telegraph Awards 2023

Dr. Dakuku Peterside, a distinguished politician, columnist, and public management expert, has been accorded the honor of chairing the New Telegraph Awards 2023. This recognition is a testament to his extensive contributions to Nigerian society in both governmental and civil roles. The awards ceremony, organized by the Daily Telegraph Publishing Company Limited, will unfurl on February 2, 2024, at the Balmoral Event Centre, nested within the prestigious Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos.

Established with a vision to acknowledge and applaud individuals and organizations that have left indelible footprints on society, the New Telegraph Awards has carved a niche for itself as a platform of significance. It proactively seeks to celebrate those who serve as an inspiration for others, those who have dared to push boundaries, and those who have taken meaningful strides in their respective fields.

Dr. Dakuku Peterside: A Beacon of Leadership

Dr. Peterside's career is a testament to his unwavering commitment to good governance and ethical leadership. His tenure as the head of the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency saw transformative changes that have left a lasting impact. His regular column is a trove of thought-provoking insights, and his voice is a strong advocate for integrity, innovation, and intellectual vigor in public service. It is these core values that the New Telegraph Awards seek to honor and celebrate, making Dr. Peterside's appointment as Chairman a fitting choice.

The awards ceremony will feature a host of notable honorees. Several Nigerian state governors, including Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Peter Mbah, Bala Mohammed, Douye Diri, and Inuwa Yahaya, are set to be recognized for their contributions. These leaders, along with other exceptional individuals and organizations, will be celebrated for their significant impact on society and their commitment to progress and development.