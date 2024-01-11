en English
BNN Newsroom

DPC Approves New Boutique Hotel and Cultural Hub Development

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 8:01 pm EST
DPC Approves New Boutique Hotel and Cultural Hub Development

In an impactful development, the Development and Planning Commission (DPC) has given the nod to the creation of a new boutique hotel and restaurant at 3 Secretary’s Lane and 12 Governor’s Lane. Moreover, Fortress House, a neighbouring edifice, is slated for transformation into a vibrant cultural and social hub, earmarked to feature an art gallery, children’s art centre, and café. These decisions were cemented during the first DPC meeting of 2024, held on January 10.

Approvals and Recommendations

Among other significant strides, the DPC has also endorsed the installation of solar panels on the rooftops of buildings at Moorish Castle Estate. This particular sanction, however, hinges on the resolution of certain maintenance issues. The projects under discussion had previously procured outline planning permission and were reconsidered by the developer for the incorporation of DPC’s recommendations. These suggestions primarily revolved around the preservation of heritage features, enhancement of accessibility, and resolution of concerns regarding parking and delivery areas.

Addressing Environmental Concerns

Environmental considerations were brought to the fore, particularly focusing on the potential impact on local wildlife. For instance, the presence of swifts nesting in the vicinity and the proposed removal of trees were key points of discussion during the meeting. In its final verdict, the DPC gave its approval, albeit with additional recommendations. It insisted that certain heritage features should be retained or thoughtfully relocated in the course of development, thereby striking a balance between progress and preservation.

BNN Newsroom
