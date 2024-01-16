Downtown San Jose's Pacific Motor Inn to Transform into Mixed-Income Housing Complex

In a transformative move to address the homelessness crisis and create affordable housing, the Pacific Motor Inn in Downtown San Jose is set to be redeveloped into a nearly 500-unit mixed-income apartment complex. The project, which includes permanent supportive, affordable, and market-rate homes, marks a significant turning point for California housing as it's the first to combine these housing types on a single lot.

Advertisment

A Collaborative Endeavor

This project is a testament to the power of public, private, and nonprofit sector collaboration. Mayor Matt Mahan, along with city and nonprofit leaders, announced the final plans, setting the stage for a new era in housing solutions. Backed by California's Project Homekey, the development has secured $19 million from the state and $25 million from the city.

Temporary Housing and Future Prospects

Advertisment

The hotel, previously utilized to house homeless individuals during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, will continue to offer temporary housing during its redevelopment. Moreover, the adjacent lot is also set for development, with an additional 500 market-rate apartments planned, bringing the total to 1,000 mixed-income homes in the area.

Other Projects and Challenges

San Jose's broader efforts include the repurposing of hotels like the Pavilion Inn and the Arena Hotel for affordable, supportive housing. However, the city has not been without challenges. For instance, the SureStay hotel, a previous hotel conversion project, was sold due to poor living conditions. Nevertheless, San Jose's commitment to innovative housing solutions is unwavering, as it continues to pursue state funding for further housing projects.