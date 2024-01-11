en English
Downriver Area Lights Up with Community and Religious Events

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:28 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 5:25 am EST
A medley of community and religious events are set to illuminate the Downriver area, addressing a range of community needs and interests. From observing the sanctity of human life to serving up free meals, these events showcase the power of community spirit and the importance of faith in action.

The Sanctity of Human Life Observation

The Our Lady of the Scapular in Wyandotte is set to hold a Sanctity of Human Life Observation. A Holy Hour dedicated to ending abortion and respecting human life from conception to natural death will be the event’s main focus.

In a lighter vein, St. Paul United Church of Christ in Taylor will host the Wild Game Dinner. A social event featuring raffles and door prizes will bring together the community in a festive spirit.

Support Groups and Community Meals

Several support groups, including a Mental Illness Support Group, will provide solace for friends and relatives of the mentally ill in Dearborn and Wyandotte. Meanwhile, the First Congregational Church in Flat Rock continues its tradition of regular Sunday church services and community meals.

Crafters at St. Cyprian Catholic Church in Riverview will gather to create various items for donation to those in need, while Southpoint Church in Trenton will dish out free community meals. St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Wyandotte will hold Sunday school and youth group activities.

Emergency Services and Spiritual Activities

The Rockwood First Congregational Church will offer a toiletry pantry and a women’s social group. Our Lady of the Scapular will also host a monthly Holy Hour with the Knights of Columbus. DownRiver Church in Taylor will provide an emergency food pantry and worship services, adhering to strict health guidelines.

The parish of Our Lady of the Scapular has detailed its mass schedule. Other notable events include the Celebrate Recovery program at Kirby Church in Flat Rock, Christian Business Men’s Connection luncheons, and various service times at local churches.

