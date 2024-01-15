Downham Market Housing Proposal Withdrawn Amid Environmental Concerns

A proposal for the construction of three new ‘execicutive homes’ on the outskirts of Downham Market has been retracted. The development plan, submitted by D Green, had sought permission to build three four-bedroom properties on a parcel of land situated off London Road, adjacent to the A1122 bypass. The initial plan outlined the utilization of ‘large plots’ and involved the removal of some trees as well as the partial infill of a fish pond. However, the application is no longer active as it has been withdrawn from West Norfolk council’s planning portal.

Objections from Council and Arboricultural Officer

The withdrawal follows objections from the council’s arboricultural officer and Downham Market Town Council. The officer opposed the felling of trees, emphasizing their importance to the local landscape and their amenity value. The officer also mentioned that a tree preservation order was in the process of being prepared. On the other hand, the town council raised serious concerns regarding the potential surface water run-off issues that could arise from reducing the size of the pond.

‘Overdevelopment’ of the Site

Apart from the environmental concerns, the town council also deemed the proposal as ‘overdevelopment’ of the site, suggesting that three houses would be too many for the area in question. The council’s objections highlight the delicate balance that needs to be struck between housing development and preserving the local environment and character of the area.