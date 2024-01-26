Doug Watson's Kabirkhan Wins Group 1, Heads to Dubai World Cup

Doug Watson, an esteemed American horse trainer, has tasted his inaugural Group 1 success with Kabirkhan at Meydan's fashionable Friday event. Kabirkhan, a prominent four-year-old horse, trained in Russia and presently owned by Kazakhstan, secured a triumphant win in the Al Maktoum Challenge Presented by Longines. This victory comes with an esteemed invitation to the much sought-after Dubai World Cup, which brings with it a staggering prize of $12 million. The winning horse also stands a chance to earn an additional 10% of the sizeable $7.2 million winner's purse.

The Winning Streak of Kabirkhan

The race saw Kabirkhan, sired by the renowned California Chrome, securing a historic victory for his trainer Doug Watson. With a prominent racing position, the horse powered home late, marking a monumental moment in both the horse's and the trainer's careers. Watson, who operates from the Red Stables, expressed profound gratitude for the remarkable efforts of his team and the unwavering support from the owners. He further highlighted Kabirkhan's suitability for the Meydan track and hinted at possibly skipping the third leg of the Al Maktoum Challenge. This strategic move aims to keep Kabirkhan in prime condition for the upcoming World Cup.

A Day of Victories

The event also hosted two other Group 1 races, the Jebel Hatta and the UAE 2,000 Guineas. The Jebel Hatta saw a resounding victory from Godolphin's Measured Time, steered by the skilled jockey William Buick. The UAE 2,000 Guineas was dominated by Mendelssohn Bay under the expert guidance of Pat Cosgrove. Both these victors will now join Kabirkhan with invitations to the Dubai World Cup night races.

A Comeback Story

Adding to the day's excitement, Michael Costa's horse Mouheeb made a remarkable return from a 307-day hiatus, securing a win in the Al Shindagha Sprint. This victory sets up Mouheeb for a potential challenge in the $2.5 million Dubai Golden Shaheen.