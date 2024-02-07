Doug Jones Hints At Captain Saru's Potential Crossover to Star Trek: Starfleet Academy

Acclaimed actor Doug Jones, renowned for his portrayal of Captain Saru in the popular series Star Trek: Discovery, has recently hinted at the intriguing possibility of his character joining the forthcoming Star Trek: Starfleet Academy. The new series, aimed at captivating a younger demographic, exists within the same 32nd-century timeline as Discovery. It specifically centers upon the epoch known as 'the Burn,' a time of renewal and resilience for the Federation and Starfleet.

Starfleet Academy: A New Era

Post 'the Burn,' the Federation is on a mission to reestablish connections with its erstwhile member worlds. Concurrently, Starfleet is in the throes of reconstruction, molding a new generation of cadets to carry forth its legacy. Captain Saru, with his impressive track record of mentoring the likes of Lieutenant Sylvia Tilly, who ascended to become an Academy instructor in Discovery's fourth season, emerges as a potent candidate to guide the fledgling cadets at Starfleet Academy.

Saru: A Beacon of Hope

Having undergone a transformative journey from a Kelpien shedding his threat ganglia to assuming the mantle of a confident leader and captain of the USS Discovery, Saru exemplifies resilience and growth. His natural propensity to identify and nurture potential in others further accentuates his suitability for guiding the fresh cadets. Although casting specifics for Starfleet Academy remain under wraps, Saru's potential inclusion in the series promises to infuse it with an element of optimism and valuable instruction.

What's Next?

Star Trek: Discovery is slated to return for its fifth season in April 2024 on Paramount+, with Star Trek: Starfleet Academy expected to make its grand debut on the same streaming platform in 2025. The potential crossover of Saru to the new series marks a significant development, further enriching the Star Trek universe with its interwoven narratives and character arcs.