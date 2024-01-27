Double Honor: Padma Vibhushan for Dr. Prathap C Reddy and Chiranjeevi Konidela

In a rare and prestigious event, Dr. Prathap C Reddy—founder of Apollo Hospitals Group, and Chiranjeevi Konidela—an iconic figure in Indian cinema, have been conferred with the Padma Vibhushan, one of India's highest civilian honors. This double honor is a testament to their significant contributions in their respective fields of healthcare and entertainment.

The Visionary in Healthcare: Dr. Prathap C Reddy

Known as a visionary in healthcare, Dr. Reddy has played an instrumental role in transforming the medical landscape in India. His relentless efforts and pioneering spirit have made quality healthcare accessible to millions. The Padma Vibhushan serves as a recognition of his profound impact on the nation's health sector.

Chiranjeevi Konidela: A Cinematic Icon

Chiranjeevi, renowned for his significant contribution to Indian cinema, is not merely a superstar, but a philanthropist known for his social engagement. His influence extends beyond the silver screen, reaching deep into the hearts of his vast fanbase. The Padma Vibhushan award only cements his enduring legacy in the realm of entertainment and social work.

Double Honor and the Pride it Brings

The families of Upasana Kamineni Konidela, Dr. Reddy's granddaughter, and Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi's son, shared their pride and joy over this double honor. Upasana's mother highlighted the rarity and prestige of the award on Instagram, underlining the honor it represents for their family.

Fans of the mega family, too, are celebrating this dual achievement, which underlines the enduring legacies of both Dr. Reddy and Chiranjeevi. The awards have brought immense pride to their families and fans, as well as recognition of their impact on society.