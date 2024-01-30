Double Drink-Driving Offences Lead to Nine-Year Ban for Irish Care Assistant

On November 28, 2022, the otherwise quiet town of Shannon, Co. Clare, was stirred by an unusual series of events. Margaret Foley, a 55-year-old care assistant from the region, was arrested twice within a span of four hours on charges of drink-driving. While the incidences of drink-driving are not unheard of, the uniqueness of the situation lay in the close chronology of the offences, committed in two different locations, and the severity of the consequences that ensued.

Chronicle of the Offences

The first offence was registered just after 7 PM at Aidan Park, where Garda Brian Jackman apprehended Foley. The subsequent blood alcohol concentration analysis revealed an alarming 272 milligrams per 100 millilitres - a figure that instantly raised red flags. This singular incident led to a three-year driving ban imposed on Foley. However, the saga did not end here. At 10:44 PM, in Clonmoney West, Foley was once again intercepted by Garda Jackman, this time with a blood alcohol concentration of 210 milligrams per 100 millilitres. This second offence earned Foley an additional six-year driving ban.

Legal Proceedings and Penalties

Foley, who had never been previously summoned before the court, pleaded guilty to both counts of drink-driving offences. Judge Adrian Harris of Ennis District Court recognized the severity of the offences and, despite Foley's personal and professional background, handed down a total of nine years of driving disqualification - three years for the first offence and six years for the second. In addition to the driving bans, Judge Harris also imposed fines of €200 for each offence.

Foley's solicitor, John Casey, highlighted her otherwise positive work record as a healthcare assistant and underscored her personal difficulties at the time of the offences. Foley expressed deep embarrassment over the events and has reportedly abstained from alcohol since the incident.