The startling case against William Little Pebble Kamm and Sandra Mathison, involving allegations of grooming a child from behind bars, has sent shockwaves through communities worldwide. Accused of orchestrating a plan to avoid age of consent laws by sailing a nine-year-old girl into international waters, the duo's actions have raised grave concerns about the extents of their influence and manipulation. This account delves into the disturbing chronology of events, the cult's apocalyptic beliefs, and the law's response to these egregious actions.

Origins of a Cult: The Order of Saint Charbel

Emerging from the secluded bushland south of Sydney, the Order of Saint Charbel was established by William Little Pebble Kamm in the 1980s. Kamm, proclaiming to have visions of the Virgin Mary, preached the necessity of polygamous relationships to repopulate the earth post-apocalypse. His claims of being the last unrecognised Pope, allegedly endorsed by a meeting with Pope John Paul II, attracted a following eager for spiritual guidance. Among his followers was Sandra Mathison, who, after a decade within the cult, became one of Kamm's 'princesses' and later, his wife.

Disturbing Allegations from Inside Prison Walls

Despite being incarcerated in Long Bay Correctional Complex for child abuse charges, Kamm allegedly continued his quest for underage girls, grooming a six-year-old girl to be one of his queens. Assisted by Mathison, the plans included daily prison phone calls put on speaker for the child, discussions about a 'New Era mission', and disturbing future plans involving the child bearing 45 children for Kamm. Items such as a silver ring, an origami flower, and a crucifix were sent as gifts to cement the grooming process. Their alleged attempts to organize a cruise, specifically chosen for its lack of age of consent laws, underscored the lengths to which they were prepared to go.

Legal Interventions and Ongoing Investigations

The release of Kamm on parole in November 2014 did little to halt their plans, despite his high-risk sex offender status and the strict conditions placed upon his freedom. Police allege that Kamm and Mathison continued their grooming efforts, which included pressuring the girl and making plans for the cult to relocate overseas for easier fulfillment of their prophecy. The recent police raid on the cult's compound led to the recovery of numerous items linked to the girl, culminating in charges against Kamm and Mathison for grooming and breaching supervision orders. Mathison has been released on bail, while Kamm awaits his bail application.

As this case unfolds, the broader implications of such manipulative and abusive practices under the guise of religious prophecy come into sharp focus. The alleged actions of Kamm and Mathison not only highlight the dangers of cult dynamics but also challenge the legal system to respond effectively to protect vulnerable individuals. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the need for ongoing vigilance and support for those who may fall prey to such exploitation.