Donnelsville Aims For Public Water Supply To Combat Contaminated Wells

The small village of Donnelsville in Clark County finds itself grappling with a pressing issue - contaminated water wells. Currently, the village's residents depend on private wells for their water supply, a reliance that has taken a toll due to the presence of tetrachloroethylene. This solvent, widely used in dry cleaning, has been linked to numerous health risks, particularly when exposure is long-term.

Addressing the Water Crisis

The threat posed by the contaminated wells has necessitated swift and effective action, resulting in the village seeking to tap into public water provision from Clark County. This move has been backed by engineering consultant Craig Mescher, who was tasked with finding a solution to Donnelsville's water troubles. According to Mescher, Clark County stands as the most feasible and economical option for providing clean water to the village.

The Role of the EPA

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has been in the know about the contamination since 1990, when it first detected the presence of tetrachloroethylene in the water supply. Over the years, the EPA has also identified additional contaminants. In an attempt to mitigate the problem, the Agency installed drinking water treatment systems in affected homes and the community park in 2011.

Health Implications and Possible Contamination Source

Long-term exposure to tetrachloroethylene is known to increase the risk of cancer and induce neurological effects. Although the exact origin of the contamination remains under probe, suspicion has fallen on a local manufacturer. In 2018, the site was included in the EPA Superfund list, which qualifies it for federal funding targeted at cleanup efforts.

Cost and Funding of The Project

The initiative to channel water from Clark County is projected to cost around $5.37 million. However, the village won't bear the full brunt of this hefty sum, with the EPA expected to foot 70-75% of the bill.