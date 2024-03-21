Dominica's 9th Annual Literacy Quiz Sparks Youth Engagement, Rotary Club Leads

The Rotary Club of Dominica is set to host the 9th Annual National Secondary Schools Literacy Quiz Competition on March 22nd, 2024, at the Prevost Cinemall Ballroom, marking a pivotal moment in the island's educational and community development initiatives. Scheduled to start at 2:00 PM, this event promises to be a showcase of intellectual prowess and a celebration of literacy, featuring finalists from six esteemed schools: Dominica Grammar School, St. Mary’s Academy, Orion Academy, Castle Bruce Secondary School, Northeast Comprehensive School, and Convent High School.

Empowering Youth through Literacy

Under the theme “Building Strong Communities through Literacy,” the competition aims to not only test the literacy and intellectual agility of the participants but also to instill a lifelong love for reading and learning. This initiative is part of the Rotary Club's broader mission to enhance educational opportunities and foster a sense of community among the youth. By engaging students in challenging and rewarding literary exercises, the competition is set to highlight the critical role of literacy in personal and societal development.

Broadening Horizons with Community Support

The event has garnered significant support from local businesses and institutions, reflecting a community-wide commitment to fostering educational excellence. Esteemed sponsors, including The Rotary Club of Tortola, National Cooperative Credit Union, and many others, have played a crucial role in bringing this event to life. Furthermore, the live broadcast on various media platforms will allow the entire island to partake in the excitement, demonstrating the power of collective effort in promoting educational initiatives.

A Tradition of Excellence and Inclusion

Since its charter in 1974, The Rotary Club of Dominica has been at the forefront of community service, with the Literacy Quiz Competition being a highlight of its annual calendar. This event not only showcases the talents of Dominica’s youth but also reinforces the Rotary Club's commitment to creating inclusive opportunities for intellectual and personal growth. By bringing together students, educators, and the wider community, the competition serves as a testament to the transformative power of literacy and education.

As the finalists prepare to take the stage, the anticipation and excitement are palpable. This competition is more than just a contest; it's a celebration of the potential within each student and a reminder of the critical role literacy plays in shaping future leaders. With the unwavering support of the Rotary Club of Dominica, sponsors, and the entire community, the 9th Annual National Secondary Schools Literacy Quiz Competition is set to be a resounding success, further solidifying literacy’s foundational role in building strong communities.