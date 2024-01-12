Dolby Unveils Atmos Flex Connect: A Game-Changer in Surround Sound Technology

Dolby, a renowned name in the world of audio technology, has unveiled an innovative solution—Dolby Atmos Flex Connect. This groundbreaking technology is designed to revolutionize the way we set up and experience surround sound systems. Unlike conventional surround sound configurations, which often dictate the positioning of speakers, Dolby Atmos Flex Connect offers a user-friendly alternative. It empowers users to arrange speakers at their convenience without sacrificing the richness and depth of sound.

Flex Connect: Redefining Surround Sound Experience

At the heart of this innovative technology is the ability to create a dynamic and immersive sound environment from a standard television and additional speakers. The speakers can be placed anywhere in the room, offering an unprecedented level of flexibility. The setup process is facilitated by a mobile application, which uses the phone’s microphone to listen to the output from the speakers. The user simply points their phone towards the television, and the application calibrates the system accordingly.

Quality Sound, Simplified Setup

The calibration process is designed to be quick and intuitive, a stark contrast to the often complex and time-consuming setups associated with traditional AV receivers. More importantly, Dolby Atmos Flex Connect works diligently to maintain a balanced surround sound experience. It even compensates for the varying sound capabilities of different speakers, including the typically less robust speakers found on televisions.

High-End TVs to Pioneer the Flex Connect Experience

Anticipated to hit the market later this year, Dolby Atmos Flex Connect is expected to find its first home in high-end televisions from brands such as TCL and Hisense. These TVs will utilize built-in microphones, allowing for a discreet and seamless setup. Moreover, the technology is set to become available for more economical TVs, presenting both TV manufacturers and third-party companies with the opportunity to develop compatible speakers. Dolby’s commitment to versatility and user convenience is clearly embodied in Flex Connect, with its reliance on a phone app and compatibility with Dolby’s system.