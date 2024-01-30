DOJ and SEC Crack Down on $1.9 Billion Cryptocurrency Fraud Scheme

In the latest development, the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have filed criminal charges and taken civil action against key players in a $1.9 billion cryptocurrency fraud scheme. The scheme, operating under various names such as HyperFund, HyperTech, HyperCapital, HyperVerse, and HyperNation, has ensnared several individuals in its web of deceit.

Charges and Individuals Involved

The primary figures in this operation include Sam Lee, an Australian resident in Dubai, and promoters Rodney Burton of Miami, Brenda Chunga of Severna Park, Maryland. Lee, who is the co-founder of HyperFund, faces charges of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and wire fraud. Burton is accused of conspiracy to operate and operating an unlicensed money-transmitting business. Chunga, on the other hand, has already pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit securities fraud and wire fraud. Additionally, Chunga has agreed to settle civil charges with the SEC, which includes the disgorgement of earnings and pending civil fines.

The Fabricated Scheme

The elaborate scheme promised investors significant returns from non-existent cryptocurrency mining operations. Investors were lured with daily returns between 0.5% to 1% until their investments doubled or tripled. However, in July 2021, HyperFund began blocking investor withdrawals, revealing the fraudulent nature of the operation.

Implications and Repercussions

The accused face a maximum sentence of five years in prison if convicted. The SEC's civil action alleges that Chunga received over $3.7 million from the scheme and used it to fund a lavish lifestyle while recruiting others by showcasing the wealth potential through HyperFund. This case serves as a cautionary tale for investors, emphasizing the importance of due diligence before investing in seemingly lucrative schemes.