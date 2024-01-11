en English
BNN Newsroom

Dog Killed During Arrest: Heartbroken Owner Expresses Outrage

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 10, 2024 at 9:44 pm EST
Dog Killed During Arrest: Heartbroken Owner Expresses Outrage

In a distressing turn of events, a dog was fatally shot by police during an arrest, triggering a wave of grief and controversy. Monty, an eight-year-old French mastiff-Great Dane cross, was killed after attacking a female police officer and a suspect. The dog’s owner, TV personality Rob Dale, is heartbroken over the loss, and his young daughter is reportedly devastated.

Dog Attacks During Arrest

The incident unfolded in east Perth as police were executing an arrest related to recent thefts in the area. Monty, owned by Rob Dale, star of Aussie Gold Hunters, unexpectedly attacked a suspect and a female police officer. Both individuals were subsequently rushed to the hospital for treatment. The specifics of the arrest, the circumstances that led to Monty’s aggressive behavior, and the factors influencing the officer’s decision to shoot the dog remain unclear.

Owner’s Outrage and Heartbreak

Rob Dale expressed his deep sorrow and outrage at the police’s actions. He criticized the decision to shoot his dog, arguing that euthanizing Monty would have been a less cruel option. Dale’s grief has been compounded by his young daughter’s emotional distress over the loss of their beloved pet.

Police Justify Actions

The WA Police department defended their actions in this tragic incident, maintaining that the officer’s decision to shoot Monty was both reasonable and justified given the circumstances. This stance is likely to ignite further debate about police response to pet-related disturbances during law enforcement operations, raising issues about the safety of officers, suspects, and animals in such scenarios.

The aftermath of this event has left Rob Dale considering legal action, a move that will undoubtedly keep this incident in the public eye and may lead to a broader discussion about police protocol in situations involving pets.

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

