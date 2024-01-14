en English
Does Early Sexual Intimacy Hinder Long-Term Relationship Success? Sexologist Weighs In

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:19 am EST
In the latest Relationship Rehab column, a 29-year-old woman seeking advice on the rules of sexual intimacy in dating sparked an enlightening conversation on attachment styles, personal judgement, and the importance of shared values in a relationship. The woman questioned whether her openness to having sex on the first or second date was hindering her goal of finding a husband and starting a family. A friend had advised her to wait until at least ten dates before engaging in sexual activity, arguing that being ‘too sexually available’ could deter men from desiring long-term commitment.

Challenging Old-Fashioned Perspectives

Addressing the query, sexologist and columnist, Isiah McKimmie, disagreed with the friend’s advice. She labeled it as narrow, potentially old-fashioned, and lacking empirical support. McKimmie pointed out that there were countless couples who had embarked on early sexual relationships and yet maintained healthy, fulfilling partnerships. She stressed the importance of aligning values in a relationship over adhering to arbitrary dating rules.

Attachment Styles and Relationship Needs

McKimmie introduced the concept of attachment styles, which could play a crucial role in understanding one’s relationship needs, coping mechanisms, and conflict styles. She suggested resources for exploring one’s attachment style, asserting that comprehending it could be the key to finding a compatible partner. McKimmie also encouraged introspection on patterns of attraction and relationship expectations.

Trusting Personal Judgement

Ultimately, McKimmie advocated for relying on one’s judgement and making decisions that align with personal feelings. She suggested seeking the assistance of a therapist for unbiased guidance, if needed. This advice is a reminder that individuals should feel empowered to make decisions that feel right for them, rather than being swayed by societal expectations or outdated dating rules.

