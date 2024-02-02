DMK MP Highlights Governor-CM Conflicts, Calls for Presidential Action

In a passionate discourse in the Lok Sabha, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP, T.R. Baalu, brought to light the simmering conflicts between Governors and Chief Ministers in various states, with a focus on Tamil Nadu and Kerala. In his address, Baalu painted a picture of Governors acting with perceived impunity, seemingly indifferent to the Constitution they pledged to uphold.

The Halo Effect and Disregard for Constitutional Norms

During his speech, Baalu expressed concern over what he termed as a 'halo effect' enveloping the Governors' rhetoric and actions. He suggested that some Governors perceive themselves as being above the Constitution, disregarding established norms and procedures. An example he cited was an incident in Kerala, where the Governor read only the last word of his prepared speech in the State Assembly, a move interpreted as a blatant sign of disregard for constitutional decorum and the strained relations between the Governor's office and the state government.

Call for Presidential Intervention

Addressing the current President Droupadi Murmu, Baalu urged her to exercise her authority and 'pull up' the Governors for their wayward behaviour. He highlighted the urgent need for an intervention to restore the constitutional balance and dignity of the posts involved.

Backdrop of the Remarks

The context of Baalu's remarks is a complex tapestry of political and social issues. These include the absence of Central funds for flood relief in Tamil Nadu and the recent protests against Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan by the Students Federation of India. Furthermore, Baalu's comments come amid a series of disputes between Tamil Nadu's Governor R.N. Ravi and the DMK-led government, as well as between Kerala's Governor Khan and the Left Front government. These incidents have intensified the spotlight on the Governor-Chief Minister relationships, prompting a nationwide dialogue on the boundaries of their roles and powers.