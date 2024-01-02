en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

DMGS Alumnus Dr. Azudialu-Obiejesi Pledges Support at Class Reunion

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:51 am EST
DMGS Alumnus Dr. Azudialu-Obiejesi Pledges Support at Class Reunion

Amidst a spirit of camaraderie and a celebration of enduring friendships, the DMGS Old Boys Association (DOBA) Class of 1978 gathered for a reunion dinner and gala night on December 30 at the All Saints Cathedral in Onitsha, Anambra State. The occasion was graced with the distinguished presence of an esteemed alumnus, Dr. Ernest Azudialu-Obiejesi, Chairman of Nestoil Ltd and the Obijackson Group.

Dr. Azudialu-Obiejesi’s Unprecedented Support

In a significant act demonstrating his unwavering affiliation with the institution, Dr. Azudialu-Obiejesi announced a substantial annual financial commitment. An amount of N6,060,015.00 will be directed towards providing Life and Health Insurance schemes for his classmates and their spouses. This pledge was made through The Obijackson Foundation, an initiative synonymous with philanthropy and community development.

A Gesture Rooted in Altruism

The generous pledge by Dr. Azudialu-Obiejesi is not merely a financial commitment but a reflection of his profound respect and gratitude towards the community that has been instrumental in shaping his early years. The gesture is aimed at alleviating the financial strain on his fellow alumni, emphasizing the spirit of giving back and fostering a sense of solidarity among the classmates.

The Power of Enduring Friendships

The reunion dinner and gala night stood as a testament to the bonds formed during their school years at the DMGS. The event served as a platform for reminiscing shared experiences, renewing old friendships, and fostering a sense of belonging. The presence of Dr. Azudialu-Obiejesi, along with his significant contribution, added a layer of distinction to the event, underscoring the power of enduring friendships and shared histories.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ghanaian Chef Faila Abdul Razak's Quest to Break Guinness World Record

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Armstrong World Industries: Investor Appeal Grows with Strong EPS and Insider Backing

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

NASA Chooses DCUBED for SQRLi Project; Rocket Lab Lands $515M Government Contract

By Bijay Laxmi

Zimdancehall Artist Freeman Under Interrogation in Robbery Probe

By BNN Correspondents

Capricorn Season Forecast: A Time of Transformation and Growth for Lib ...
@BNN Newsroom · 27 mins
Capricorn Season Forecast: A Time of Transformation and Growth for Lib ...
heart comment 0
Unique Waterfront Property for Sale: No Sleeping Allowed

By Salman Akhtar

Unique Waterfront Property for Sale: No Sleeping Allowed
Wrapped in a Hug: A Community Project Spreading Comfort and Mental Health Support

By Momen Zellmi

Wrapped in a Hug: A Community Project Spreading Comfort and Mental Health Support
Winter Home Maintenance: Prevent Damage and Keep Your Insurance Valid

By BNN Correspondents

Winter Home Maintenance: Prevent Damage and Keep Your Insurance Valid
Bill Anderson Retires after Over 50 Years of Service with Spokane Valley Fire Department

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Bill Anderson Retires after Over 50 Years of Service with Spokane Valley Fire Department
Latest Headlines
World News
CBI Closes 2019 IPL Match-Fixing Investigation Due to Insufficient Evidence
17 seconds
CBI Closes 2019 IPL Match-Fixing Investigation Due to Insufficient Evidence
Lebanese Parliament Dispute Sparks Controversy Amidst Hizballah's Accusations
28 seconds
Lebanese Parliament Dispute Sparks Controversy Amidst Hizballah's Accusations
Verhofstadt Urges EU to Amplify Support for Ukraine Amid Russian Aggression
28 seconds
Verhofstadt Urges EU to Amplify Support for Ukraine Amid Russian Aggression
MEP Colm Markey Calls for Overhaul of Seniors Alert Scheme: A Push for Modernisation
33 seconds
MEP Colm Markey Calls for Overhaul of Seniors Alert Scheme: A Push for Modernisation
Liverpool FC Eyes January Transfer Market Amidst Title Race
35 seconds
Liverpool FC Eyes January Transfer Market Amidst Title Race
India's Health Crisis: NCDs on the Rise, Antibiotics Misuse, and the Role of AI
35 seconds
India's Health Crisis: NCDs on the Rise, Antibiotics Misuse, and the Role of AI
Lagos State Governor Takes Firm Stand on Traffic Law Enforcement
36 seconds
Lagos State Governor Takes Firm Stand on Traffic Law Enforcement
Fulham Contemplating Loan Deal for Serbian Midfielder
38 seconds
Fulham Contemplating Loan Deal for Serbian Midfielder
Malta's Nationalist Party Strives to Regain Third MEP Seat Amid Leadership Challenge
1 min
Malta's Nationalist Party Strives to Regain Third MEP Seat Amid Leadership Challenge
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
47 mins
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
4 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
4 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
5 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app