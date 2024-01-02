DMGS Alumnus Dr. Azudialu-Obiejesi Pledges Support at Class Reunion

Amidst a spirit of camaraderie and a celebration of enduring friendships, the DMGS Old Boys Association (DOBA) Class of 1978 gathered for a reunion dinner and gala night on December 30 at the All Saints Cathedral in Onitsha, Anambra State. The occasion was graced with the distinguished presence of an esteemed alumnus, Dr. Ernest Azudialu-Obiejesi, Chairman of Nestoil Ltd and the Obijackson Group.

Dr. Azudialu-Obiejesi’s Unprecedented Support

In a significant act demonstrating his unwavering affiliation with the institution, Dr. Azudialu-Obiejesi announced a substantial annual financial commitment. An amount of N6,060,015.00 will be directed towards providing Life and Health Insurance schemes for his classmates and their spouses. This pledge was made through The Obijackson Foundation, an initiative synonymous with philanthropy and community development.

A Gesture Rooted in Altruism

The generous pledge by Dr. Azudialu-Obiejesi is not merely a financial commitment but a reflection of his profound respect and gratitude towards the community that has been instrumental in shaping his early years. The gesture is aimed at alleviating the financial strain on his fellow alumni, emphasizing the spirit of giving back and fostering a sense of solidarity among the classmates.

The Power of Enduring Friendships

The reunion dinner and gala night stood as a testament to the bonds formed during their school years at the DMGS. The event served as a platform for reminiscing shared experiences, renewing old friendships, and fostering a sense of belonging. The presence of Dr. Azudialu-Obiejesi, along with his significant contribution, added a layer of distinction to the event, underscoring the power of enduring friendships and shared histories.