DLA Piper Selects One City Centre as New Headquarters, Boosting Building's Prestige

DLA Piper, a renowned global law firm, has selected One City Centre (OCC), the tallest Grade A+ luxury office building in Bangkok, as the site for its new headquarters. Marking an important chapter in its expansion, DLA Piper has leased about 1,084 square meters of prime office space on the 48th floor of OCC, a building that is increasingly becoming the go-to location for world-class firms seeking prestigious office space.

One City Centre: A Symbol of Prestige

One City Centre stands as a testament to a fruitful joint venture between Raimon Land Public Company Limited, steered by CEO Mr. Korn Narongdej, and Mitsubishi Estate (Thailand) Co., Ltd., under the leadership of Mr. Yuji Okamoto. The towering office building, located in the heart of Bangkok, has earned the trust of global companies due to its superior infrastructure, strategic location, and the prestige it brings.

DLA Piper's Leap Forward

Representing DLA Piper at the lease signing ceremony were Mr. Waranon Vanichprapa, the Country Managing Partner, and Mr. Don Rojanapenkul, a Partner at the firm. Their presence at the event not only highlighted the importance of the move for DLA Piper but also reinforced OCC's status as a top-tier office building.

A Premier Location for World-Class Companies

DLA Piper's move to OCC underlines the building's position as a premier destination for corporations seeking high-quality office space. The move also signifies a step forward in OCC's journey to become the center of Bangkok's corporate landscape. Prospective tenants interested in leasing space at OCC can connect with a CBRE sales representative or visit the building's official website for more information and to schedule a viewing.