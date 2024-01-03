en English
BNN Newsroom

DIY Laundry Detergent Recipe Promises Significant Savings

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:48 pm EST
DIY Laundry Detergent Recipe Promises Significant Savings

With the cost of living constantly on the rise, individuals are seeking innovative ways to save on everyday expenses, and the DIY trend is gaining significant traction. Recently, a woman named Helen, also known as appalachian_g, shared a DIY laundry detergent recipe on social media that promises tremendous savings on laundry costs.

A Recipe for Savings

Helen’s homemade concoction costs approximately $30 to make and is sufficient for a whopping 1,000 loads of laundry. This starkly contrasts with the $140 expense of equivalent name-brand detergent, translating to a savings of $120. Her recipe comprises a mix of Borax, Arm and Hammer laundry booster, pure baking soda, Oxiclean with odor blasters, and grated bars of white and pink Zote soap. Only a tablespoon is required per load, making the detergent not only cost-effective but impressive in terms of its cleaning efficiency.

Zote Soap: The Affordable and Versatile Ingredient

One of the primary ingredients of this DIY detergent, Zote soap, is celebrated for its affordability and versatility. The soap is available at Walmart for $1.62 each, and it has received positive reviews for its efficacy in various cleaning tasks beyond laundry. The DIY detergent has been praised by users for its great smell, attributing the appealing aroma to this particular ingredient.

Cleaning Up with DIY

This innovative approach to laundry care is gaining popularity among budget-conscious individuals eager to reduce their laundry expenses while still achieving high-quality results. The internet is abuzz with followers expressing interest in trying the detergent and providing positive reviews of their experiences. Helen’s DIY laundry detergent recipe is a testament to the power of homegrown solutions in providing affordable, effective alternatives to traditional products.

BNN Newsroom
Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

