Divine Providence Home and Okaja Foundation: Beacon of Hope for Nigeria's Children

In Yaoundé, Cameroon, Sister Mary Rita Abang's commitment to helping children in need has led to the creation of Divine Providence Home in Ogoja, Nigeria. This sanctuary for orphaned and abandoned children, founded in 2007 during the HIV epidemic, has been a testament to the power of faith and communal support. The home's existence was threatened in 2017 when government funding ceased, but thanks to the intervention of Abang's niece, Muji Kaiser, and the establishment of the Okaja Foundation, it continues to thrive and expand its mission to address the hunger crisis affecting the region.

Founding of Divine Providence Home

Divine Providence Home was born out of Sister Mary Rita Abang's vision to provide care for children left parentless or abandoned due to various crises, including the HIV epidemic. Recognizing the urgent need to support these vulnerable children, Abang founded the home with the support of her religious community and the broader Ogoja diocese. The name of the home itself, Divine Providence, reflects the belief in providential guidance and support for these children.

Establishment of the Okaja Foundation

The Okaja Foundation, founded by Muji Kaiser in response to the home's financial struggles, has been instrumental in ensuring the continuity and growth of Divine Providence Home. Through fundraising efforts and the implementation of critical projects such as clean water access and solar energy solutions, the foundation has not only kept the doors of the home open but also expanded its reach to address the broader issue of child hunger in the surrounding communities.

Impact and Future Goals

The collaborative efforts of Divine Providence Home and the Okaja Foundation highlight the transformative impact of faith, love, and community support in addressing the needs of society's most vulnerable. As they continue to nurture and support the children under their care, their ultimate goal remains to foster healthy, happy, and self-sufficient adults, while extending their support to prevent the separation of children from their families due to extreme poverty.

The story of Divine Providence Home and the Okaja Foundation is a powerful reminder of the difference that dedication and compassion can make in the lives of those in need. Their ongoing work not only addresses immediate needs but also sows the seeds for a brighter future for the children of Ogoja, Nigeria, and beyond.