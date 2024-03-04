Diverse Ads Foster Inclusion & Boost Brand Value, UO Research Reveals

Recent findings from the University of Oregon underscore the pivotal role of diversity in advertising, challenging major brands to rethink their marketing strategies for an increasingly multicultural audience. Conor Henderson, an associate professor in marketing at the UO's Lundquist College of Business, alongside international collaborators, has unveiled research that demonstrates the effectiveness of diverse advertising in promoting feelings of inclusion and boosting brand value among America's top brands. This study, published in the Journal of the Academy of Marketing Science, suggests that ads featuring a variety of races not only foster a sense of belonging among consumers but also enhance the appeal of leading brands across diversified demographics.

Breaking Down the Research

The study involved analyzing consumer responses to "segregated" ads—those featuring models of a single race—against ads with a mixed-race ensemble. Surprisingly, the findings were consistent across participants of different racial backgrounds, with diverse ads outperforming segregated ones in terms of effectiveness. This suggests a universal preference for inclusivity in advertising, transcending individual racial identities. Henderson's research, co-authored during his sabbatical in France with Marc Mazodier of ESSEC Business School and Jamel Khenfer of Excelia Business School, further revealed that non-white participants felt less identified with U.S. society compared to their white counterparts. However, exposure to diverse ads significantly bridged this gap, fostering a stronger connection to society among viewers.

Implications for Big Brands

One of the more intriguing aspects of the study was its insight into consumer behavior towards leading versus small brands. Traditionally, big brands have enjoyed a competitive edge due to their prominence and the social proof they offer. Yet, this advantage diminishes among people of color who do not see themselves reflected in mainstream advertising. The research suggests that by adopting more inclusive advertising strategies, big brands could reinstate their appeal among this demographic. Furthermore, the study observed that white respondents living in racially diverse communities also showed a similar detachment from big brands, highlighting the broad scope of inclusivity as a marketing necessity.

Future of Advertising

The findings from Henderson and his team's research offer a compelling argument for the need for diversity in advertising—not just as a moral or ethical consideration but as a strategic business move. In a world where consumers are increasingly drawn to brands that reflect their values and identities, inclusivity in advertising could very well determine a brand's relevance and success. As society continues to evolve, the brands that recognize and act on the importance of diversity will likely find themselves at the forefront of consumer preference, making inclusivity not just good practice, but good business.

The push for diversity in advertising aligns with broader movements across industries to better represent the world's diverse populations. As seen in efforts to improve disability representation, the call for inclusivity encompasses a wide range of identities, emphasizing the need for a holistic approach to representation in media. This research acts as a clarion call for brands to not only diversify their advertising but to do so thoughtfully and authentically, ensuring that all individuals feel seen, heard, and valued.