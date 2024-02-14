Disney, Mad Cave Studios, and Papercutz: A New Era of Storytelling Begins

In a collaboration set to redefine the world of children's comics, Disney has partnered with Mad Cave Studios' young readers imprint Papercutz to launch new comics and graphic novels featuring familiar Disney characters. The much-anticipated line will debut in May, capturing the hearts of kids and young readers alike.

When Beloved Characters Come to Life

May 2024 marks the beginning of an exciting journey as the first titles roll out, starting with a Free Comic Book Day Special featuring the enchanting Encanto and the heartwarming Turning Red. The magic continues throughout the year with several other publications, promising a delightful array of stories that will enthrall young readers.

A Partnership Born Out of Passion

Mad Cave Studios founder and CEO Mark London expressed his deep enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "We're honored to have the opportunity to publish Disney content and bring these beloved IPs to readers in a new and exciting way." The partnership between Disney, Mad Cave Studios, and Papercutz will undoubtedly result in a captivating blend of timeless characters and innovative storytelling.

The Timeless Appeal of Disney

The new line of comics will feature iconic characters from Disney's vast film properties, including Encanto, Turning Red, Phineas and Ferb, Frozen, 101 Dalmatians, and Disney Fairies. Each title will breathe new life into these cherished stories, inviting young readers to embark on unforgettable adventures alongside their favorite characters.

While specific creators for the titles have not been announced yet, excitement continues to build as fans eagerly await more information about the upcoming releases. With Mad Cave Studios' and Papercutz's commitment to quality and Disney's rich history of storytelling, this collaboration is poised to create a new generation of comic book enthusiasts.

As young readers dive into the pages of these new comics and graphic novels, they will discover that the magic of Disney is not confined to the screen. Instead, it extends to the realm of illustrated stories, where the limits of imagination know no bounds.

In the end, it is the power of storytelling that unites Disney, Mad Cave Studios, and Papercutz in their mission to inspire and entertain. Together, they will introduce a new era of storytelling, one that captivates the hearts of children and allows them to explore the boundless world of Disney.