Disney Lorcana's 'Into the Inklands' Expansion Unveils Legendary Rare Cards: Jafar and Ursula

Today, the world of Disney Lorcana was abuzz with excitement as IGN exclusively unveiled two new Legendary rare cards from the game's third expansion, "Into the Inklands." The cards feature classic Disney villains Jafar and Ursula, each boasting unique abilities that promise to change the game in thrilling ways.

Jafar: The Striking Illusionist

The first card revealed was "Jafar - Striking Illusionist." This powerful card allows Jafar to generate a Lore victory point for each extra card drawn when exerted. This game-changing ability will undoubtedly make Jafar a force to be reckoned with in any Disney Lorcana match.

Ursula: The Deceiver of All

The second card, "Ursula - Deceiver of All," showcases Ursula's formidable singing ability. With this card, players can sing the same song twice in a row, potentially turning the tide of the game in their favor. Ursula's addition to the "Into the Inklands" expansion will undoubtedly make her a popular choice among players looking to dominate their opponents.

A Glimpse into the Inklands

The "Into the Inklands" expansion promises to bring even more excitement to the world of Disney Lorcana. In addition to the new Legendary rare cards featuring Jafar and Ursula, the set will also introduce the first Legendary item card, new foil treatments, and Locations, a new type of card with unique rules and interactions. Fans of the game can expect starter decks to be available at game stores on February 23rd and at mass retailers on March 8th.

The enchanting world of Disney Lorcana continues to grow, offering players new ways to engage with their favorite Disney characters and stories. With the addition of the "Into the Inklands" expansion, fans of the game can look forward to even more magical gameplay and strategic possibilities.

Note: Prices for Enchanted cards can vary, with some selling for over $700. While the value of the new cards has not been revealed, fans of the game are eagerly anticipating their release.

As we look forward to the end of the month, the anticipation for the "Into the Inklands" expansion continues to build. With the addition of classic Disney villains like Jafar and Ursula, as well as new gameplay mechanics and strategies, fans of Disney Lorcana can expect an exciting new chapter in the world of this beloved game.