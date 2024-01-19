Disney Heiress Abigail Disney Voices Regret Over Private Jet Use, Advocates for Wealth Tax

Abigail Disney, the famed heiress to the Disney fortune, recently stirred the waters with a public admission of regret over her past liberal use of private jets. At the heart of her confession was a particular incident, almost twenty years ago, when she opted for a solo cross-country flight aboard her family's private Boeing 737. This self-reflection has led to her renouncing her private jet use and adopting more environmentally conscious habits.

Abigail Disney's Environmental Awakening

Disney's statement, aptly titled "Proud to Pay More," was a raw acknowledgment of the environmental cost of her prior indulgences. With her past actions, she contributed a significant amount of toxins and pollutants to the atmosphere, all in the name of convenience. But her commitment to change extends far beyond just personal habits.

Advocating for a Wealth Tax

Abigail Disney has joined a group of 250 billionaires and millionaires in a collective call for a wealth tax on the ultra-rich. Their message, delivered through a report to lawmakers at the World Economic Forum, is clear: those with extreme wealth must contribute more to society. The report bears the signatures of other prominent figures, including actor Brian Cox and American heiress Valerie Rockefeller, who echo Disney's sentiments.

Disney's Philanthropic Contributions and Activism

In the last three decades, as an Emmy-winning documentary filmmaker and activist, Disney has donated around $70 million and currently reports a net worth of approximately $120 million. She has been at the forefront of addressing issues of wealth and privilege, using her platform to advocate for economic equality. The push for taxing the super-rich has gained significant momentum, especially with Brazil, committed to addressing inequality, taking on the G20 Presidency in 2024.