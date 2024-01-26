Disney+ Brings Percy Jackson's Mythical World to Las Vegas

In a bid to elevate fans' experience, Disney+ is transforming Las Vegas into a playground for followers of its hit series 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians.' The series, which started airing in December 2023, is based on Rick Riordan's Greek mythology novels and has swiftly garnered a substantial fanbase. This fan event, scheduled to take place at noon on Saturday, Jan. 27 outside of AREA15, is the latest in a series that has already made waves in New York and St. Louis.

Bringing Mythology to Life

The show's central character, Percy Jackson, brought to life by Walker Scobell, embarks on thrilling adventures with companions Annabeth Chase (Leah Sava Jeffries) and Grover Underwood (Aryan Simhadri). Their mission? To avert a war in Olympus by locating Zeus' master bolt. In one of the show's episodes, the characters journey to Las Vegas - a city now hosting a 'quest stop' for fans of the series.

A Grand Affair for Fans

To the delight of fans, the Las Vegas event will feature a Percy Jackson-themed photo opportunity and giveaways of Camp Half-Blood T-shirts. This follows the precedent set by similar fan events held in New York at the Empire State Building and in St. Louis at the Gateway Arch. Fans gathered at these locales for photo ops and merchandise giveaways, cementing these events as a must-experience for any Percy Jackson enthusiast.

Disney's Creative Engagement

Disney has a history of engaging fans beyond the screen. In its latest series, 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians', NYC’s Met Museum was transformed into a Percy Jackson playground. The premiere was held among ancient Greek artifacts at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, an invite-only affair that gave BizBash an inside look. The Las Vegas event is yet another example of Disney's commitment to fostering fan engagement and creating memorable experiences for its audience.