BNN Newsroom

Dismantling the ‘Jesus was Palestinian’ Narrative: Debunking Media Misrepresentations

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:28 pm EST
Dismantling the 'Jesus was Palestinian' Narrative: Debunking Media Misrepresentations

In recent times, a contentious narrative has surfaced in various media outlets, social media posts, and public dialogue, asserting that Jesus was a Palestinian. These claims aim to obscure Jesus’ Jewish identity and are part of a larger propaganda effort, with media organizations like Al Jazeera and Iran’s Press TV at the forefront of this misinformation.

Media Misrepresentation

Al Jazeera, a prominent news source, has come under scrutiny for omitting mention of Jesus’ Jewish ancestry, instead referring to him as being born in Palestine. Similarly, Iran’s Press TV acknowledged Jesus as a Jewish rabbi but speculated on whether he would be part of Hamas or Palestinian Islamic Jihad if he were alive today. These conjectures distort historical facts and propagate an inaccurate narrative.

Social Media and Public Figures

The notion that Jesus was Palestinian has not been confined to media outlets but has also found traction on social media platforms. US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and others have made claims likening modern-day Israel to ancient Romans and suggesting that if the nativity story unfolded today, Jesus would be a Palestinian. These assertions are not only historically inaccurate but also serve to undermine the Jewish identity of Jesus.

Refuting the ‘Jesus was Palestinian’ Claim

The assertion that Jesus was Palestinian is erroneous. Historical evidence indicates that Jesus was born in Judea, a territory that the Romans later renamed Palestine in an attempt to erase Jewish ties to the land. It is imperative to understand that modern Israelis are descendants of the indigenous inhabitants of the land, a fact recognized by the League of Nations’ Mandate for Palestine.

Antisemitic Implications and Conclusion

The propagation of the narrative that Jesus was Palestinian has antisemitic undertones, as it aims to erase an integral part of Jewish history and identity. If Jesus were present today, being a Jew, he would likely be fighting for the survival of the Jewish state. As such, it is crucial to counter these claims with facts and resist the spread of misinformation that fosters division and animosity.

BNN Newsroom
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

BNN Newsroom

