Discovering the Dance of Electrons: The DESY Study on Water and Radiation

Theoretical physicists from DESY, in cooperation with their counterparts at the Argonne National Laboratory in the US, have delved into the intricate world of water molecules under the impact of radiation, deciphering an age-old enigma in the realm of physics. Their research revolves around the behavior and existence of free electrons in water at incredibly brief time scales.

Decoding the Enigma of Bubble-like Structures

The study, which found its place in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, uncovers that the ionization of water molecules due to radiation leads to the production of free electrons. These electrons subsequently form bubble-like structures which are then ensnared within cage-like formations amid the water molecules. The team at DESY, under the leadership of Ludger Inhester, successfully crafted a model to illustrate the solvation process of these electrons.

Sensitivity to Temperature Shifts

The research divulges that this solvation process is highly susceptible to temperature fluctuations in water. The elementary solvation involves the electron attaching itself to specific hydrogen bonding patterns in liquid water and then shrinking into a more confined space. This entire process takes place within a span of 100 femtoseconds.

Implications for Radiation Chemistry

The resulting bubble structure, measuring about 50 billionths of a meter wide, vanishes within several picoseconds. These revelations carry implications for comprehending the rudimentary chemical reactions triggered by radiation, especially in biological materials. This knowledge is quintessential for radiation chemistry.

The research is a part of the Cluster of Excellence CUI: Advanced Imaging of Matter at Universität Hamburg and lays the groundwork for more comprehensive studies at the Centre for Molecular Water Science being developed at DESY.