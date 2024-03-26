Discover Central Bohemia: New Tourist Train Routes and Nostalgic Journeys Launched

This weekend, on March 23rd and 24th, marked the commencement of the new tourist train season in Prague and the Central Bohemian Region, introducing both classic and new routes to explore the region's beauty. Cara McErlean, a local tourism advocate, highlighted the addition of steam trains to Dobříš and Rožmitál pod Třemšínem, alongside popular rides to Posázaví and the Slánsko region's Cyklohráček train for families and cyclists.

Advertisment

Steam Trains and Scenic Routes: A Journey Through Time

The launch of the tourist train season brings back the charm of yesteryears with steam locomotives chugging along to Dobříš and Rožmitál pod Třemšínem, creating a nostalgic experience for passengers. The Cyklohráček train, specifically designed for weekend getaways, now extends its service to weekdays during the summer to cater to the increasing demand for leisurely escapes into Central Bohemia's scenic landscapes. Petr Tomčík, ROPID Director, emphasized the significance of the Cyklohráček train in promoting local tourism and outdoor activities among residents and visitors alike.

Expanding Networks: Cycling Meets Rail Travel

Advertisment

Aside from the picturesque train journeys, Central Bohemia is becoming increasingly accessible to cyclists, thanks to an expanding network of cycling paths that complement the region's railway stations. This synergy between rail travel and cycling offers a unique and eco-friendly way to explore the region's natural and historical attractions. Jakub Goliáš, ČD Regional Director, mentioned the reconstruction of some historic train carriages, enhancing the overall travel experience for enthusiasts of steam trains and nostalgia.

Collaborative Efforts: Boosting Regional Tourism

The success of these new and classic train routes is a result of collaborative efforts among Czech Railways, the City of Prague, the Central Bohemian Region, Prague Integrated Transport, and other partners. Their joint initiatives aim not only to preserve the heritage of steam train travel but also to promote the region's cultural and natural assets, thereby attracting more visitors and boosting local economies. The tourist train season, running until October 28th, promises a series of events and activities designed to cater to diverse interests and age groups.

As the train whistles blow, heralding the start of a new season, the picturesque train journeys through Central Bohemia invite adventurers, families, and history buffs alike to discover the region's beauty in style. This initiative not only revives the golden era of steam trains but also paves the way for sustainable tourism and outdoor recreation, enriching the travel experience for everyone involved.