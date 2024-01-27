Dinosaurs Used Proto-Wings for Hunting, Not Flying, Suggests New Study

In a groundbreaking revelation, South Korean researchers suggest dinosaurs might have utilized their feather-clad 'proto-wings' for hunting rather than flying. This hunting approach, termed the 'flush-pursue strategy,' mirrors the tactics of contemporary birds like the roadrunner, where dinosaurs used primitive wings to expose and startle insect prey from their hideouts, making their capture simpler.

A Robotic Revelation

The study, helmed by Piotr Jablonski, a biologist from Seoul National University, employed a unique method of testing their hypothesis. The creation of a robot dinosaur named 'Robopteryx,' modeled after the Caudipteryx - a feathered, flightless dinosaur that roamed the Earth 124 million years ago - helped demonstrate the hypothesis. The robot, with its felt wings, was effective in scaring grasshoppers, the ancestors of which shared the Earth with the Caudipteryx.

Color Contrast

The wings' contrasting black and white patterns played a significant role in triggering the insects' escape reflex. Computer animations of the Caudipteryx were used in the lab to gauge the neuron responses of grasshoppers, confirming the efficacy of the contrasting colors.

Evolutionary Implications

This study suggests that the need for effective insect hunting could have influenced the evolution of feathers in dinosaurs. The contrasting wing patterns could have evolved to optimally stimulate the escape responses of potential prey. This novel perspective on why pennaceous feathers evolved in dinosaurs adds a new layer to the understanding of dinosaur behavior and the evolutionary development of feathers in creatures predating birds.