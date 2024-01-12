Dinner in the Sky Jamaica: Elevating the Dining Experience

Starting August 2, 2024, Jamaicans and tourists alike will have the unique opportunity to dine suspended 150 feet in the air with panoramic views of the Caribbean Sea. This distinctive dining experience is dubbed Dinner in the Sky Jamaica and is located in Negril, Westmoreland. The venture is operated by Ksloir in the Sky Limited, under the leadership of CEO Samantha Ksloir and COO Krystal Ksloir.

A Premier Dining Experience

The Ksloirs, inspired by their own experience with Dinner in the Sky abroad, decided to bring this unique dining concept to their home country. Patrons will be treated to an all-inclusive sky dining experience, which includes a four-course gourmet meal and premium cocktails, while being comfortably suspended in the sky. The attraction is designed to cater to special occasions and is expected to give a notable boost to Jamaica’s tourism industry.

More Than Just Dinner

But Dinner in the Sky Jamaica offers more than just an elevated dining experience. The venue will also feature live entertainment and a virtual reality theme park, adding to the excitement and making the venture a must-visit attraction. This innovative concept has already garnered international attention, with many travelers citing it as a reason to visit the country.

Uncompromised Safety

Safety is a top priority for the Ksloirs. The platforms, built in Belgium, will be regularly serviced and safety tested by TUV Rheinland, a global leader in independent inspection services, ensuring the safety of all guests. Reservations for this awe-inspiring experience are now available on the official website.