en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Dinner in the Sky Jamaica: Elevating the Dining Experience

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:41 am EST
Dinner in the Sky Jamaica: Elevating the Dining Experience

Starting August 2, 2024, Jamaicans and tourists alike will have the unique opportunity to dine suspended 150 feet in the air with panoramic views of the Caribbean Sea. This distinctive dining experience is dubbed Dinner in the Sky Jamaica and is located in Negril, Westmoreland. The venture is operated by Ksloir in the Sky Limited, under the leadership of CEO Samantha Ksloir and COO Krystal Ksloir.

A Premier Dining Experience

The Ksloirs, inspired by their own experience with Dinner in the Sky abroad, decided to bring this unique dining concept to their home country. Patrons will be treated to an all-inclusive sky dining experience, which includes a four-course gourmet meal and premium cocktails, while being comfortably suspended in the sky. The attraction is designed to cater to special occasions and is expected to give a notable boost to Jamaica’s tourism industry.

More Than Just Dinner

But Dinner in the Sky Jamaica offers more than just an elevated dining experience. The venue will also feature live entertainment and a virtual reality theme park, adding to the excitement and making the venture a must-visit attraction. This innovative concept has already garnered international attention, with many travelers citing it as a reason to visit the country.

Uncompromised Safety

Safety is a top priority for the Ksloirs. The platforms, built in Belgium, will be regularly serviced and safety tested by TUV Rheinland, a global leader in independent inspection services, ensuring the safety of all guests. Reservations for this awe-inspiring experience are now available on the official website.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
3 seconds ago
Shark Deaths Rise Globally Despite Surge in Protective Measures
In the face of rapidly expanding protective measures, global shark deaths attributable to fishing activities have alarmingly surged, a recent study discloses. According to the research, an estimated 80 million sharks were killed across the globe in 2019, a stark rise from the 76 million reported in 2012. These figures are particularly distressing considering the
Shark Deaths Rise Globally Despite Surge in Protective Measures
Brunei's Prince Mateen to Uphold Royal Traditions in Wedding Ceremony
3 hours ago
Brunei's Prince Mateen to Uphold Royal Traditions in Wedding Ceremony
'Summer House' Season 8: Breakup Drama and New Dynamics
3 hours ago
'Summer House' Season 8: Breakup Drama and New Dynamics
Chaos in Paradise: Papua New Guinea Grapples with Deadly Unrest
52 mins ago
Chaos in Paradise: Papua New Guinea Grapples with Deadly Unrest
Kings Langley's Rectory Farm Housing Development Appeal: Public Inquiry to Decide
1 hour ago
Kings Langley's Rectory Farm Housing Development Appeal: Public Inquiry to Decide
New Educational Milestone: Construction Commences on Ballincollig Campus for Le Chéile and Gaelscoil an Chaisleáin
1 hour ago
New Educational Milestone: Construction Commences on Ballincollig Campus for Le Chéile and Gaelscoil an Chaisleáin
Latest Headlines
World News
Universal Coronavirus Vaccine: A Proactive Measure for Future Pandemics
15 seconds
Universal Coronavirus Vaccine: A Proactive Measure for Future Pandemics
Chris Christie's Exit from 2024 Presidential Race: Potential Boost for Nikki Haley
53 seconds
Chris Christie's Exit from 2024 Presidential Race: Potential Boost for Nikki Haley
Clearfield Lady Bison Triumphs Over Philipsburg-Osceola in High-Scoring Clash
1 min
Clearfield Lady Bison Triumphs Over Philipsburg-Osceola in High-Scoring Clash
Iran Condemns U.S., U.K. Strikes on Yemen, Warns of Rising Instability
16 mins
Iran Condemns U.S., U.K. Strikes on Yemen, Warns of Rising Instability
Psychotherapy Proven Effective for PTSD in Adults Exposed to Multiple Traumas
17 mins
Psychotherapy Proven Effective for PTSD in Adults Exposed to Multiple Traumas
Ohio Mother Arrested for Faking Daughter's Cancer in Disturbing Echo of Gypsy Rose Blanchard Case
20 mins
Ohio Mother Arrested for Faking Daughter's Cancer in Disturbing Echo of Gypsy Rose Blanchard Case
Emma Raducanu: A Testament to Resilience on the Tennis Court
21 mins
Emma Raducanu: A Testament to Resilience on the Tennis Court
Father's Viral Confrontation with Protesters Sparks National Debate
24 mins
Father's Viral Confrontation with Protesters Sparks National Debate
NBA Star Dwight Howard Jokingly Names Manny Pacquiao as His Trainer in Jest at Jake Paul
26 mins
NBA Star Dwight Howard Jokingly Names Manny Pacquiao as His Trainer in Jest at Jake Paul
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
42 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
14 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
15 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
15 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
17 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
17 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
18 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
18 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
20 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app