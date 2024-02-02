Digvijaya Singh's Parliament Nap: A Viral Distraction Amid Serious Discourse

A viral video has thrust Congress MP Digvijaya Singh into the spotlight—not for his political acumen or leadership prowess, but for seemingly dozing off during a crucial parliamentary speech. The incident occurred as Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge passionately discussed the exploitation of resources by the private sector and emphasized the role of the public sector in national development.

Caught in the Act: A Napping MP

In the video, Digvijaya Singh, a seasoned politician with a career spanning decades, can be seen apparently succumbing to slumber as Kharge articulates his views. Singh's inadvertent nap has since sparked a social media frenzy, with users criticizing him for not taking Kharge's speech seriously. The incident has notably provided a rich vein of 'meme material' for online humorists.

Kharge's Address: A Call for Equitable Resource Distribution

Irrespective of the unintended diversion, Kharge's speech holds substantial significance. The Congress President criticized the private sector for exploiting state resources without adequately supporting the indigent population. Instead, he argued, these entities tend to favor their relatives and community members. Kharge's comments underscore the continuing debate over private and public sector roles in India's growth trajectory.

Unity in Diversity: A Rebuke to Separatist Sentiment

During his parliamentary address, Kharge also responded to a controversial statement by party MP DK Suresh. Suresh had suggested that South India should secede from the Union, citing alleged insufficient funds from the BJP-led central government. Kharge, however, was unequivocal in his stance: advocating for the division of the country would not be tolerated, irrespective of political affiliation. His statement reaffirms the Congress party's commitment to India's unity amidst diversity.