Digital Toolkit Aims to Safeguard Children’s Mobile Phone Usage

As the trend of children owning mobile phones at an increasingly younger age continues, a pressing need for digital parental controls has arisen. In Guernsey, a rise in phone ownership among children has been observed, sparking concerns about the potential for cyberbullying and unwanted interactions with strangers – a societal shift that calls for urgent action.

Empowering Parents with Digital Toolkits

Laura Simpson, a Digital Safety Development Officer, has responded to this call. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, she has developed a free digital toolkit aimed at helping parents and carers maintain control over their children’s internet and phone usage. This toolkit serves as a beacon of advice on setting up parental controls, understanding safety issues, and managing social media for children.

Preparing for the Digital Christmas Season

With Christmas approaching, Simpson has amplified the distribution of her advice. She has circulated the toolkit to schools for pupils in Years 4 to 8, aiming to guide families on how to responsibly manage devices given as gifts. The goal is to establish a culture of digital responsibility at an early age, ensuring that the joys of the holiday season do not come at the expense of children’s online safety.

Top Tips for Digital Parenting

Simpson’s toolkit includes top tips to empower parents in this digital age. Parents are advised to fully set up the phone with appropriate controls before gifting it, decide on phone usage rules as a family, ensure children under 13 are not using social media, be cautious of large group chats on messaging apps, and educate the family on how to respond to upsetting online content. These tips reflect a growing need for digital parenting skills and aim to equip families with the knowledge to use the internet safely.

This initiative is more than just a toolkit; it’s a call to action for families and schools to bring digital safety to the forefront of discussions. With the rise of children owning mobile phones, it’s vital that we empower parents with the right tools and knowledge to foster a safe digital environment for their children.